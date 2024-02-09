Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 3,656 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $573.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $539.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.70. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $579.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

