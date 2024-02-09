Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560,853 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.55% of Zscaler worth $124,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 30.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 181.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ZS traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.55. 728,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,510. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $257.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,653,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,693.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,653,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,340,693.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,332 shares of company stock valued at $31,166,722 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.51.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

