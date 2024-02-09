FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $92,000 in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,095,000 after acquiring an additional 409,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 594,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.02. 1,196,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,195,550. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

