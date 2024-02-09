Choreo LLC Sells 247 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

