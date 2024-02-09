4,046 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

