Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 48 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.07. The company had a trading volume of 300,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.47. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $334.38.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

