Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Public Storage worth $60,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,933,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,369,000 after buying an additional 114,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 22.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after buying an additional 451,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.55. 71,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,582. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.68. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $15,170,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

