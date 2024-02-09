FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires Shares of 1,107 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.16. The stock had a trading volume of 135,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,543. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

