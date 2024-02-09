FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 149 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.31.

Insider Activity

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.77. 543,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,110. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.64 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.19 and a 200 day moving average of $404.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.