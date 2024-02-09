Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $60,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

WELL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.91. 303,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 181.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $93.42.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

