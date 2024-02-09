Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 396,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,356,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,308,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,517,703. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

