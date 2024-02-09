EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EQT worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EQT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

