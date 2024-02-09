Coty (NYSE:COTY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Coty had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Coty’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Coty updated its FY24 guidance to $0.44-0.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.440-0.470 EPS.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. Coty has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46.

Coty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Coty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

