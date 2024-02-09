ATS (NYSE:ATS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $552.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million.

ATS Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE ATS traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,102. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ATS has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67.

Get ATS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATS. TheStreet raised shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 13.6% during the second quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after buying an additional 146,341 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter valued at $52,129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter valued at $27,891,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter valued at $20,311,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the third quarter valued at $16,764,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.