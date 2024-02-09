Tapestry Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 7,702 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical volume of 4,869 call options.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.94.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $52,121,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 37.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $126,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,207 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $34,010,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $114,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

