Davidson Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 2,604 VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,370,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after buying an additional 336,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 621,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 244,935 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. 253,477 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

