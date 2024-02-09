Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,486,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,201 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.17% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $378,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after buying an additional 1,677,942 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,361,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,001,000 after buying an additional 444,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

