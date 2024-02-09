Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 438,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,197,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Avista at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Avista by 30.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,263 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth about $3,175,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Avista by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Avista by 96.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 61,745 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.78. 71,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.