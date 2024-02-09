Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 438,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,197,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Avista at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Avista by 30.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,263 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth about $3,175,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Avista by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Avista by 96.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 61,745 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avista
In other news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Avista Price Performance
Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.78. 71,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.
Avista Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.
Avista Profile
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avista
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Here’s your warning: Enphase stock ready to rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.