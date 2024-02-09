iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.12% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $311,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $259,275,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.26. 1,351,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

