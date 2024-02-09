Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,207,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,665 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.30% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $346,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,371,000 after purchasing an additional 210,142 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 116.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.56. 687,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,509. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.