Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Terreno Realty worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. 113,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.24%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

