Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 636.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044,978 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.10% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,350,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after purchasing an additional 557,341 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 239,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

HE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 394,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,777. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $901.87 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

