Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Position Lifted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 459,393 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $349.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXK has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

