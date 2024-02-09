Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,025 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $16.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,637.25. 62,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,097. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,318.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,076.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,725.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

