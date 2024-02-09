ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1,312.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of ONE Gas worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,957,000 after purchasing an additional 128,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after buying an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after buying an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,098,000 after buying an additional 146,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.10. 53,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OGS

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.