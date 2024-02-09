Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.10, but opened at $28.23. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Omnicell shares last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 84,189 shares traded.

OMCL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Get Omnicell alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Omnicell Trading Down 4.6 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 561.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.