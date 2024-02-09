Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $131.45, but opened at $135.81. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Datadog shares last traded at $136.05, with a volume of 1,526,344 shares trading hands.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.03.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $470,273.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 845,304 shares of company stock valued at $101,237,869 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

