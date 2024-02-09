Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,958 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,688,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $196,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

