Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $174.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $174.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.64 and its 200 day moving average is $158.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

