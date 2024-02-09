State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,637 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $41,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $240.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion and a PE ratio of 23.89. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.48 and a 200-day moving average of $252.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

