CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $37.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.