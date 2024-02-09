Huntington National Bank Sells 2,121 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $297,849,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,744,000 after buying an additional 885,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $194.55 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $198.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 107.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

