Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $89.88 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,637,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $89,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.63. 1,053,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,314,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.56.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

