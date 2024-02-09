ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $66,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 60,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,452,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 145,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,188,000 after acquiring an additional 145,238 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 233,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $6,602,686 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $10.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $809.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,121. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $811.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $723.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a PE ratio of 95.06, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

