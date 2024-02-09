Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $96.58 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sysco were worth $96,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 413,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 192,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,894. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

