Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $99,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $245.23. The stock had a trading volume of 283,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.82 and a 200 day moving average of $232.04. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $249.89.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

