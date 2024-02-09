Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Now Covered by Analysts at BWS Financial

Stock analysts at BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 145.80% from the stock’s current price.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

NYSE NLOP traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,746. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.63. Net Lease Office Properties has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Net Lease Office Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

