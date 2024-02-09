Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $20.28 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,540 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $20,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,232,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,600,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $354,671.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,807.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $354,671.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,807.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

