Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 87,651 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,651 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $24,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Humana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Humana by 10.6% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Humana by 132.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

HUM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.50. 245,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

