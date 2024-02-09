Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,578. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

