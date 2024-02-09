Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017,119 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $22,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDE. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 994,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123,197. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.