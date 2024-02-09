Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 217,397 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Acuity Brands worth $22,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.95. 34,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,367. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $244.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.91. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

