Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.85 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 117.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,558 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $196.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,268. The company has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

