Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 509,802 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 509,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,480,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,374,000 after buying an additional 231,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,157,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,517,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after purchasing an additional 695,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 168,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.