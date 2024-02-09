Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,432 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $20,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,771,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $18.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $755.31. 161,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,090. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $761.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,011,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,496 shares of company stock worth $101,797,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

