Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,097,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,983,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.98% of MakeMyTrip as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 71.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,067,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 445,996 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 430,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,199,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,310,000 after purchasing an additional 398,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,049,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMYT traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 466,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,624. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

