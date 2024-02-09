Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $81.23 Million Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,295,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,372 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Kornit Digital worth $81,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,378,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after buying an additional 242,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,660,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212,102 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,295,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 236,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,181,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of KRNT stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $17.97. 14,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $900.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.92. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.