Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 72,111 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,111 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 4.78% of Agilysys worth $80,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Agilysys by 751.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Agilysys by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,002,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,063,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,975,370.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,002,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,063,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,975,370.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,910.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,505 shares of company stock worth $44,646,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AGYS traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.98. 18,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,559. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.