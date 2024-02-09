Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,370,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,869,136 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.60% of Grab worth $79,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $161,045,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 21,204.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,301,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $56,535,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in Grab in the third quarter valued at $56,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Grab stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.38. 5,129,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,024,355. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

