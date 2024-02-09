Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,032 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $24,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $2,686,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $1,580,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $521.35. 131,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $486.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

